Global IV Equipment Market is optimistic and is estimated to grow at a decent CAGR of 6.2%

According to a new market research report the overall IV equipment market is expected to grow from USD 10.07 billion in 2017 to USD 13.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022.

Intravenous (IV) therapy devices are used to administer liquid substances directly into a vein. They can deliver nutrients or medications such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers. Presently, many companies are developing various infusion devices capable of being integrated with alarm devices, monitoring devices, and data exchange systems. This integration helps prevent an overdose or reduced dose of infusion solutions to patients and minimizes dosing errors.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population, growing number of surgical procedures performed, rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps due to the growing home care market, rising number of needlestick injuries and infections are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The IV equipment market has been segmented, on the basis of product into IV catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks & check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors, and other IV equipment. The market for securement devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Increasing adoption of central venous catheter securement devices and peripheral IV catheter securement devices during IV therapy owing to the advantages such as water resistant and can be repositioned upon initial application.

North America dominated the IV Equipment Market in 2016

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of the global IV Equipment Market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. This growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of a well-established healthcare industry, growing demand for advanced medical treatments, the presence of major players, and increasing government healthcare expenditure.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter Interanl Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), and AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.). These players adopted both organic as well as inorganic strategies such as product launches and enhancements, collaborations and agreements, acquisitions and grant to sustain in this market.

