Snow Chain Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded during 2019 to 2029

The snow chain is attached over the outer surface of tyre, in order to have proper traction and braking, while driving the vehicle on the ice or snow surface. The snow chain enhance the traction and braking ability while driving a vehicle on the snow or ice however it also reduces the fuel efficiency of the vehicle, since it reduces speed of the vehicle around 40-50 km/h . The advance snow chain are made of the plastic materials or the fibers, which are corrosion less and has light weight compared to the conventional snow chain or the steel snow chain, which also help vehicle to maintain the fuel efficiency.



Snow Chain Market: Segments

The snow chain can be segmented on the basis of wheel size, by vehicle type, by material type and by product type.

On the basis of wheel size, the snow chain market can be segmented as:

Less than 12 Inch

12-15 Inch

More than 15 Inch



On the basis of vehicle type, the snow chain market can be segmented as:

Passenger vehicles

Mid-size

Compact

Luxury

SUVs

Commercial vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

ATV

Industrial Machine

Others (Loader, Tractor etc.)



On the basis of Material type, the snow chain market can be segmented as:

Polyurethane/Plastic Material

Steel Material

Carbon Steel Material

Steel Alloys Material



On the basis of Product type, the snow chain market can be segmented as:

Diamond Link

Twist Link

Diagonal Link

Ladder Style

Others



Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)

South Asia (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Oceania ( Australia, New Zealand)

List of some of the prominent market participants in snow chain market are:

Key Players:

pewag Inc.

RUD Ketten Rieger & Dietz GmbH u. Co. KG

Top Gear Sales Ltd

COM

Glacier Chain Supply, Inc

König

Nosted Mechanika

Retezarna as

SDL Chain

METALFOLD SRL



