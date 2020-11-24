Non-meat Ingredients Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded during 2018 to 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

While the demand for processed meat has up-scaled in the recent past, it has translated into the demand surge of several other associated products that completes this supply chain. Non-meat ingredients is one such go-along product that are used in meat processing. The global non-meat ingredients market has been growing at a low single digit growth, while the market in developing countries are registering a higher growth.



Regional analysis for Non-meat Ingredients market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Some of the key providers of non-meat ingredients include E.I. du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group Plc, Associated British Foods Plc, Wiberg GmbH, Proliant non-meat Ingredients, Campus SRL, Wenda Ingredients, Advanced Food Systems, Inc., Aliseia SRL, and Redbrook Ingredient Services Limited. It has been observed that the larger players such as Du Pont and Kerry Group are mostly focusing on product development and research and development, while some of the regional players are planning to expand geographically.



Non-meat ingredients can be broadly categorized as chemical substances, those having plant origin, and ones sourced from animals. The key chemical substances that are used as non-meat ingredients include salt, nitrite, ascorbic acid, phosphates, and chemical preservatives. The non-meat ingredients sourced from plants includes isolated soy protein and wheat gluten. While, the non-meat ingredients of animal origin includes milk caseinate, gelatin etc.



