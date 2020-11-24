Soaring Demand Drives Erythorbic Acid Market Growth during the Forecast Period, 2018 to 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Erythorbic acid a crystalline powder with a sugar like odor with dusts that have the tendency to cause mild irritation in eyes, skin, nose and throat. Erythorbic acid is used as a preservative in the food packaging. The erythorbic acid market has been gaining significant traction from the food packaging industry owing to the ban over the use of sulfites as a preservative in canned and frozen foods resulting in rise in the market for erythorbic acid. Erythorbic acid is non-volatile and inflammable and is thus a popular product in the food preservation. Apart from using a preservative erythorbic acid is also used as a color stabilizer in during food preservation. Erythorbic acid is also used in small quantities in pharmaceutical industry for preparation of various types of drugs.



Developing Regions to Register a Sizeable Share in the Erythorbic Acid Market

By region, the erythorbic acid market has been broadly divided into seven regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Although there is a significant concentration of players in North America, erythorbic acid manufacturers are predominantly concentrated in the APEJ region, primarily in Greater China. Focus on the growing demand for food preservatives and ban on sulfites in the food preservation are the primary factors driving the growth of the market for erythorbic acid in the APEJ region.



The global erythorbic acid market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2028, according to company’s recent research activity. Erythorbic acid market has elongated the preservation time for food products and ingredients with no significant side-effects. They are used in in creams, cheeses, dairy-based drinks, dairy-based desserts, spreads, vegetables, processed fruit, confectionery, pastas, meats, seasonings, cereals, condiments, broths, soups, sauces, wines, beer and malt beverages, and water-based flavored drinks.