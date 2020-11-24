Dried Berries Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Dried Berries Market size is anticipated to register a revenue of USD 44.12 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 5.8% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the awareness about personal health and wellbeing coupled with the rising trend for consumption of natural and healthy food.

The dried berries can be considered as desiccated fruits that are being processed to increase its shelf life. A variety of berries like grapes and blueberries are rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, iron, and other soluble dietary fibers. They are also consumed as health or nutritional supplements and are used in the manufacturing of products related to personal care as they help in the treatment of various skin care and hair care related problems such as acne, hair thinning and aging. For example, the acai berries are used for strengthening hair and for the treatment of acne infection due to the presence of nutrients like zinc and anti-inflammatory properties.

The rising preference for blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries as organic ingredients in the cosmetics industry is fueling the market growth for dried berries. For example, The Face Shop has been using blueberry extracts in the manufacturing of various skincare products owing to its anti-aging properties.

A number of frozen desserts and baby food manufacturers such as Mother’s Dairy, Amul and Nestle are claiming the dried berries as nontoxic and natural ingredients which are being used in the manufacturing of their products. For example, the Celerac being manufactured by Nestle is available in the number of flavors. Also, the Gerber Organic Puree is a baby food is manufactured by Nestle and contains extracts of blueberry as one of the major ingredients.

The rising demand for blueberries and raisins across Europe can be attributed to increasing usage across bakery products and for manufacturing products like health bars and cereals. The rising demand for organic food products among the aging population and an increase in disposable income are the factors leading to dried berries market growth. The segment of Bakery and confectionery is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The segment of cereals and snack bars is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% in the upcoming years.

Lion Raisins Inc.; Del Monte Foods, Inc.; Dole, Royal Nut Company, Karen’s Naturals, CAL-SAN Enterprises Ltd. and Royal Nut Company few prominent manufacturers of these products. The segment for diet snacks is rapidly growing across the globe. To attain consistent growth across this market, a complete understanding of the upcoming consumption trends is needed.

Dried Berries Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

