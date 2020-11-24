Developing Countries are Expected to Witness Strong Demand for Fumigants in Coming Years

The global agricultural fumigants market size was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2016. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2017, to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2022. The global agricultural fumigants market is expanding with considerable growth potential over the next five years. The growth of this market can be attributed to the inclination of consumers toward improving the quality of agricultural output, changing farming practice, and upgraded storage technology.

Download PDF Brochure

North America accounted for the largest share in 2016 due to the presence of key crop protection chemical manufacturers, increasing the need for sustainable agriculture and the higher efficiency of fumigants in terms of application, and presence of some of the most protective farming regulations in the region.

The food & beverage market in the Asia-Pacific region is currently undergoing a transformation in response to rapid urbanization and the liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2017 to 2022 due to a gradual increase in awareness and knowledge about using fumigation as a crop protection technique, an increase in the availability of fumigant products, and a growing number of manufacturers in the region.

According to the FAO, countries in the Asia Pacific region such as India, China, and Japan have displayed above-average growth in agricultural output, and this trend is expected to continue through 2025. According to the FAO, more than 2.2 billion people in the region are engaged in agriculture, leading to an increased demand for agricultural fumigants for better cultivation and crop growth, as well as to prevent losses after harvest.

Make an Inquiry

In addition, the use of fumigants in India and other developing countries is becoming more common, thereby creating opportunities even in areas where there had previously been little or no adoption of fumigants. However, other developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina have emerged as new agricultural powerhouses; especially Brazil, which is currently one of the world’s most potent agricultural markets and is expected to grow at a rate well above the regional average.

The key players in this market include BASF (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), Dow Chemicals (US), and FMC (US). Other players include UPL (India), Degesch (US), Nufarm (Australia), American Vanguard (US), Nippon (Japan), Arkema (US), and Rentokil (UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441