Cardiovascular Therapy Market Segment Analysis by Type, Application, Region and Sales Channel

The global Cardiovascular Therapy Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Cardiovascular diseases pertain to the blood vessel and heart conditions that can affect the heart valve, cardiac muscle with the circulation system that monitors the blood flow and distribution and the cardiac electrical system which controls the heart rhythm and rate. These complex systems are taken care of by the cardiovascular therapy device market owing to the increasing number of global population being affected by the above mentioned diseases. The cardiovascular therapy market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to introduction of improved technologies and devices that provide solutions for Cardio vascular diseases.

Growth in the global cardiovascular therapy market is attributed to factors owing to increasing worldwide prevalence of chronic CVDs and a higher percentage of aging population. Improvements in treatment capabilities in developing markets owing to technological advancements and innovation is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for cardiovascular thereupatic devices in the medical and healthcare sector. Technological advent with respect to therapeutic devices includes development of extended product life, smaller devices, and surgical improvements. Increase in demand is also driven by increased risk factors (diabetes, smoking, obesity, and hypertension) among people.

Key application of in cardiovascular therapy is the hybrid operation rooms market that emphasizes on minimal invasive surgeries. Therefore, Global cardiovascular therapy market is expected to witness a growth owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, high costs for treatment and safety concerns are major challenges before the market. Cardiovascular therapy comprises of Anti-hypertensives, anticoagulants, anti-arrhythmic, Antithrombotics and Antidyslipidemics. Global cardiovascular market had a sale of $170bn in 2010 and is expected to have a positive growth in the forecast period. With a share of 40% of the total market, the US continued to be the market leader in this segment.

Antihypertensives remained the largest drug class in the past few years with global sales of over $37.6bn and an overall market share of over 22%. Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) is expected to remain the most prescribed therapeutic class within antihypertensives driven by key brands such as Cozaar, Diovan, and Avapro. Novartis’s Diovan is the market leader with $3.6bn in sales and the second largest being Benicar with sales of $2.9bn. The anticoagulants segment is expected to witness significant activity over the forecast period owing to introduction of new drugs such as BoehringerPradaxa/Rendix, Ingelheim’s, Bayer-Schering/J&J’s, BMS/Pfizer’s apixaban, Xarelto and Eli Lilly/Daiichi’s Effient which are subjected to intensive R&D activities. Since most of the factor Xa inhibitors are in oral form, they are expected to cater to a wider market.

Crestor is expected to witness a steady growth in the market owing to positive trial results that has the capability to strengthen its market position. The positive trial data is likely to result in higher number of recommendations for cholesterol treatment and capture more number of patients with cardiovascular disorders GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) is expected to have the highest growth among leading players owing to the acquisition of Reliant Pharma. Addition of new drugs such as Lovaza in GSKs portfolio is a key factor that can drive the growth in this segment In 2010, Antithrombotics recorded a sale of over $18.7bn and a market share of over 11%. Antithrombitics are forecasted to witness a strong growth in the next seven years owing to increase in the commercialization of recently approved products such as Xarelto, Pradaxa and launch of Pfizer/BMS’s apixabanBetter bleeding profile and superior effectiveness of Brilinta (ticagrelor) over Plavix make it major antithrombotic drug that could be a key player in acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

A large segment of atherosclerosis patients who do not respond to Plavix can be administered by Brilinta which has a potential therapeutic advantage in atherosclerosis Moreover, its use could be initially confined to acute coronary syndrome (ACS) with no patient monitoring anticipated for postmarketing surveillanceor respiratory or cardiac function requirements. The anti-arrhythmic market is expected to remain a small opportunity as this drug therapy has substantial limitations. New therapeutic standards and benchmarks are expected to be set by Multaq from Sanofi-Aventis owing to its first-line treatment of chronic atrial fibrillation.

Future technologies that are expected to have a positive impact on the market are third generation VADs in cardiac surgery that have the property to easily be implanted, Interventional cardiology that employs innovative therapies such as stem cell therapies and bioabsorbable stents, electrophysiology that focuses on developing implants that does not use lead and advanced endovascular therapy. Key regional segments include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin Americaand MEAIn 2014, Asia Pacific held the majority of share in global cardiovascular therapy market. Key factors contributing to its large share include prevalence of the target diseases such as hernia and congenital heart diseases. North America is expected to be the fastest growing regions over the forecast period.

