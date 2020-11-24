Solar Powered Drones Market Growth Driving Factors, Upstream and Downstream Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Solar Powered Drones Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Solar powered drones are commonly called as solar-electrically powered fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles that display significant flight endurance over entirely electrical or even gas operated aerial vehicles. Under appropriate environment situations, a solar powered drone (UAV) stores surplus energy during day time which then keeps the aircraft powered throughout the night. The key driving factors responsible for the growth of solar powered drones market includes demand for heavy surveillance for crime investigations.

Key Players:

Boeing Phantom Works

Google (Titan Aerospace)

Airbus (QinetiQ)

Facebook (Ascenta)

AeroVironment/NASA

Lockheed Martin (Hale-D)

Bye Engineering

Atlantik Solar

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/solar-powered-drones-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rising rate of traffic and road accidents have been increasing lately. Heavy endurance capability is particularly a matter of interest for applications such as large-scale mapping, observation or telecommunication relay. Such specifications can be applied in search and rescue (SAR) missions, industrial or agricultural inspection, meteorological surveys, border patrol, air surveillance etc. Technically, a solar powered drone is designed to fly at a low altitude with efficient energy. Batteries are used during flight operations and while batteries are fully charged, excess energy is used to gain potential energy. The airframe design is built in traditional rib-spar construction method.

On a commercial scale, innovative technologies coupled with favorable funding for R&D in solar powered drones is a significant dynamic to the solar powered drones market growth. Commercial domains such as energy, entertainment, telecommunications, journalism and governments are now emphasizing on viability of solar-powered drones. Therefore, market dynamics coupled with market driving factors enable fertile opportunities for market growth and sustenance during the forecast period. To monitor the road mishaps and report for timely delivery marks the significance of solar powered drones. The device is also known to deliver stats on number of vehicles passing per day on a particular highway which is again important to understand traffic scenario in a particular area. However, power consumption and limited mode of operation is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Energy

Agriculture

Government & Defense

Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global solar powered drones market spans North America, Latin America, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. North America dominates the global market during the forecast period owing to defense and military operations. Latin America is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to expansion of solar-powered drone capacities.

APAC market such as India, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore are now turning towards adoption of this technology resulting out of social and security needs. Middle-East and African regions are anticipated to grow at a slower rate during the forecast period owing to slow growth in technological advancements.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark