Distribution Management Systems Market Manufacturing Cost Structure, Leading Distributors and Forecast

The global Distribution Management Systems Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Distribution Management System(DMS) is an integrated solution of functionality intended to ably manage and organize whole distribution network. DMS increases smart grid consistency by improving safety and reducing number of outages as well. Superior DMS solution comprises real time monitoring, intelligent power, distribution management and system optimization.

Key Players:

General Electric Corporation

ABB

Schneider Electric

Edison Electric Institute

Dominion Virginia Power

Alstom Group

Siemens AG

Cooper Power Systems

American Electric Power

Growth Drivers:

The main drivers in this market are the augmentation in the amount of power shutdown. With the escalating requirement for energy, the occurrence of power turbulence and major power shutdowns happening around the globe is expected to pose main challenge over the forecast period for the Power industry, which can only be dealt with by implementing Distribution Management System in the power station. By utilization of distribution management equipment’s such as ring main units, volt-VAR controls, circuit breakers, fault management systems, safety management systems, isolators, load management applications, and station restoration technologies; power shutdowns and fluctuations can be abridged.

This demand for proper functioning of power stations, substations and grid is expected to fuel the growth of global distribution system over the forecast period. Utilities are getting older and their capacities are decreasing. As companies are under pressure to make utilities work efficiently to congregate the rising power demand. This is also expected to boost the demand for distribution management solutions over the forecast period. The automation and intelligence programs in Distribution Management System assist to obtain significant insights, which support operators in making quick decisions. On the basis of the functionality of grid, Distribution Management System can routinely correspond to the ground staff and tell them about the location facing issues.

They help in making the grid more consistent by plummeting power shutdowns and outages. Some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market over the forecast period are demand for reduced long term operations and low maintenance cost coupled with demand for increasing system efficiency of power grids. The factors that are expected to pose challenge for the market over the forecast period are implementation timeframe, lack of standardization, high initial investment. These factors are responsible for holding back the expansion of Distribution Management System.

Product Type Outlook:

Power, Quality And Efficiency Devices

Monitoring and Control Devices

Switching & Power Consistency Equipments

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of areas Global distribution market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and others. Asia-Pacific is expected to show rapid growth over the forecast period owing to increased urbanization in the countries like India and China.

Increase in the implementation of distribution automation, which makes a vital part of power distribution setups, is one of the chief development accountable for accelerating the expansion of the Distribution Management System market in the markets of Asia-Pacific.

