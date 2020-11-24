Network Access Control Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Network Access Control Market was estimated over USD 551.6 million in 2014 and is anticipated to be worth USD 4.39 billion by 2022, with a CAGR at 30.2%. Increasing rate of data thefts and cyber-attacks have resulted in the development of Network Access Control that provide solution to combat these problems. NAC solutions have been accepted on a large scale at a rapid pace in order to ensure safety from malware attacks, hackers and malicious software thereby leading to a need for secure network infrastructure.

Extensive adoption of Machine to Machine (M2M) networks and Internet-of-Things (IoT) has added significantly in upholding the industry prospects. It is capable of efficiently facilitating the changing enterprise network and regulatory scenario. The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend plays a major role in accelerating the demand for Network Access Control solutions. Improved ease of deployment, reduced system complexity and enhanced effectiveness of these products has further steered the market growth. Improvements in technological proliferation, Network Access Control platforms, endpoint visibility remediation along with configuration assessment have resulted in market expansion. In an attempt to improve the efficacy of perimeter network defenses, Network Access Control is being widely implemented into security platforms.

NAC software is used in BFSI and government sectors. Regulatory compliance requirements such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Control Objectives for Information and Related Technology (COBIT) are forcing organizations to adopt the network access control solutions. Growing emphasis on web-based business services in these sectors is expected to compel growth over the review period. To satisfy the strict security requirements, government agencies often invest in Network Access Control solutions to filter unauthorized networks and device connections. These services ensure continued businesses while managing security threats. Risk management efforts and endpoint intelligence have been accentuated to a great extent in financial institutions, SMBs units and IT enterprises. It has consequently propelled demand for Network Access Control products and has led to market growth. However, the market is expected to witness slowdown in growth due to lack of scalability among the products.

The services have been classified into training, integration, professional services and support, & maintenance. Network access abilities are enhanced by utilizing integration services that provide various services including content caching, intrusion prevention and video conferencing simultaneously. In 2014, the integration services sector constituted for over 47% of the total market and is anticipated to be leading services segment over the forecast period. The support, maintenance and training segment is anticipated to have a steady growth gaining momentum over the forecast period on account of constant requirement for accomplished and skillful professionals that enable in troubleshooting, managing and selling video, installing, data networks and voice handling.

Key market players including Bradford Networks, Aruba Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Forescout, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Portnox, Pulse Secure, Trustwave and Vendors StillSecure, Sophos are continuously emphasizing on implementing added objectives and reducing decision problems while incorporating of Network Access Control solutions.

