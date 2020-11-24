Zepo – A Specially Designed e-Commerce Platform for Brands in India

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Zepo e-Commerce Platform is a SaaS platform that provides e-commerce solutions for brands in India. It is a powerful platform wherein the small business owners and brands can open their online stores and start selling their products and services online within a time of a few minutes. Zepo e-commerce platform provides a complete solution for starting an e-commerce business by assisting in creating a website, shipping orders, sending and receiving couriers, and providing a marketplace for the sellers.|

Zepo USP:

Zepo e-commerce platform is considered the most favorite e-commerce platform for small businesses that lack expertise in operating it. The user interface is straightforward, paired with a bunch of supporting features. There is a 24/7 customer support team for sellers’ assistance. The added benefit is Zepo pricing, which is budget-friendly.

Zepo Pricing:

Zepo pricing ranges between INR 15000 per month to INR 50000 per month, depending upon the plan opted for by the seller. There is an option of free trials valid for 14 days post which one can choose Zepo pricing models as per their requirement.

Basic Plan- INR 15000 per month

Starter Plan- INR 30000 per month

Advanced Plan- INR 50000 per month

Zepo Demo:

It takes just 5 minutes for a seller to create an online store with Zepo. Though the user interface is easy, there is no demo on the website for the users. However, one can find a demo of how to create an online store with Zepo on its official YouTube channel.

Features:

Inventory and Order Management

# Labeling products as out-of-stock once the capped capacity exhausts.

# Customization of view of the order status as per their preferences by the sellers.

Social Network Integration

# Sell products across multiple marketplaces through Browntape integration.

# Create an account and get free AdWords Coupons worth Rs.2500 or Rs.5000 depending upon the plan opted for.

Downloading of Customer and Stock Data

# Assists the sellers in maintaining an offline database of all their customers and orders by enabling stock data download.

# Downloading of customers and stock data is also helpful in case the sellers want to recover their entire data and switch to some other platform.

Free and Secure Payment Gateway

# New payment gateway account for free on subscribing to Zepo.

# Free entitlement of the payment gateway in the name of the company throughout the company’s lifecycle.

