Dewey Pest Control Launches New Santa Maria Location to Service Growing Customer Demand

Pasadena, CA, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Dewey Pest Control, the largest family owned pest control company in California, recently opened a new office in Santa Maria, CA to better service the growth and demand for pest control and termite services in the California Central Coast area.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Pasadena, California, the new office location is in Santa Maria, CA and supports the company’s growth strategy. This new service location will expand Dewey Pest Control to 33 locations in California.

“The decision to expand our business into the Santa Maria area was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Chip Dewey, Vice President. “The area is rich with residential homes and diverse businesses that are perfect for Dewey Pest Control services.” Brock Dewey, Executive Vice President stated, “We have the opportunity to further expand staffing and technicians for pest control services, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets.”

About Dewey Pest Control:

Dewey Pest Control was founded by Ray M. Dewey in 1929. It began as a one-man operation, and since then has flourished into an organization of hundreds of technicians, crew workers, inspectors, fumigators, and office personnel. Dewey Services, Inc. owns and operates 33 branches throughout the State of California. If you are looking for a great career, we are recruiting and hiring for managers, sales professionals, technicians, termite inspectors, and offices professionals. Dewey is hiring. Join our winning team!

For more information on Dewey Pest Control service offerings, please contact Scott Bumsted, Dewey Pest Control, Regional Manager or Joel Hedger, Santa Maria Branch Manager at service@deweypest.com or by phone at 877-339-3973.

###