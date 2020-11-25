Image Intensifier Market Projected to reach $1,320 million by 2024

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Image Intensifier Market by Diameter, (<18 mm, 18 mm, 25 mm, 6 inch, 9 inch, 12 inch, 16 inch), Application (cameras, scopes, googles, x-ray detectors), Vertical (Defense and Surveillance, Medical, Industrial), Geography – Global Forecast to 2024″, The global image intensifier market is expected to reach USD 1,320 million by 2024 from USD 912 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.66%. The growing demand for medical diagnostic systems with better visibility and increasing military expenditure plays a significant role in the growth of the image intensifier market. In addition, the growing trend of military modernization in emerging economies of the world, leading to the boom in the image intensifier-based devices market, is also expected to propel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10660157

Googles to register highest CAGR in image intensifier market during 2019–2024

The image intensifier market for googles is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Image intensifier-integrated night vision googles play a key role in the defense segment. The demand for night vision googles is estimated to increase in this sector due to the rising number of armed conflicts and modernization programs worldwide.

Image intensifier market for defense and surveillance to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024

Defense and surveillance is expected to register the highest CAGR in the overall market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the wide use of night vision devices in military operations, as these devices ensure better vision in the dark, thereby providing an advantage to the military personnel during tactical or covert operations.

Rising investments in soldier modernization programs likely to boost demand for image intensifiers in APAC during forecast period

The image intensifier market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increased investments in the development of new and advanced image intensifier-based equipment in countries such as China and India to strengthen their defense capabilities and improve their homeland security.

Request Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=10660157

The key players in the market include Harris Corporation (US), L3 technologies (US), Thales Group (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), PHOTONIS Technologies SAS (France), FLIR Systems (Armasight) (US), Alpha optics systems Inc (Canada), JSC Katod (Russia), Photek Limited (UK), Argus Imaging BV (the Netherlands), Meomed.cz (Czech Republic), ASELSAN A.ª. (Turkey), HARDER.digital GmbH (Germany), Dantec Dynamics A/S (Denmark), Lambert Instruments BV (Netherlands), Yukon Advanced Optics (Lithuania), ProxiVision GmbH (Germany), DEP Technologies (US), TAK Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), and OPTEXIM JSC (Bulgaria). These players are increasingly undertaking product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, contracts, partnerships, and agreements to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441