Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Precise Analysis and Forecast Assumptions till 2025

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, HLA typing for the transplants market is expected to reach USD 968 million by 2025 from USD 656 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96374742

The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the growing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.

North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2019

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative transplant diagnostic technologies (includes HLA typing) among medical professionals, the large volume of organ transplantation procedures performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Get 10% FREE Customization on This Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=96374742

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of research & development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing number of organ transplantation procedures.

The HLA typing for the transplants market, by technology, is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.

Based on end-user, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96374742

Leading Key Players :

Some of the players in the HLA typing for transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Luminex (US), Biofortuna (UK), Takara Bio (Japan), Omixon (Hungary)

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com