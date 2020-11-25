Electronic Soap Dispensers Market Share and Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 25, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global electronic soap dispensers market is anticipated to reach USD 1.01 billion, by 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about personal hygiene and governments’ focus on sanitation hygiene programs are driving market growth. Further, the increasing demand for smart kitchens and bathrooms in both residential and commercial outlets is fueling the demand for such soap dispenser products.

Based on raw materials, the market is segmented into plastic and steel along with several other raw materials such as glass, aluminum and ceramic. Plastic is the most widely used raw material owing to the cost-benefit associated with it. Plastic products are popular in both residential and commercial segments, as these sectors require bulk orders. However, increasing demand for aesthetically appealing bathrooms and kitchens is expected to proliferate the demand for other raw materials such as glass, steel and ceramic.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

Electronic soap dispensers market has been positively affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Increasing concern regarding hand hygiene is a major factor in driving product demand. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) is continuously promoting the importance of hand hygiene. Manufacturers across the world are witnessing increased demand for the electronic soap dispenser. Commercial places are increasingly deploying advanced and automatic soap dispenser solution to ensure proper hygiene. Considering the increasing demand, manufacturers have increased their spending on the research and development to introduce technically advanced products.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by increasing infrastructural development in countries such as China and India. The region is witnessing a surge in the construction of educational institutes, hotels, restaurants and other infrastructures. Further, the rise in the purchasing power of the middle class population in this region is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers.

Leading companies are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations to strengthen their market presence. Sloan Valve partnered with GOJO Industries, Inc. to introduce its new range of products called PURELL Hand Sanitizer.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America occupied the largest market share with over 35% in 2018.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The commercial segment held the largest share with over 50% in 2018.

Among different raw materials, plastic accounted for the maximum share and it occupied nearly 70% of the market share.

Top Key players profiled the Electronic Soap Dispensers market report include : ORCHIDS INTERNATIONAL, Shenzhen City Svavo Bathroom Products Co., Ltd., Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Umbra, American Specialties, Inc., and Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

