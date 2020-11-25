Printed Tape Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 25, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Printed Tape Market is expected to reach USD 39.79 billion by 2025. Printed tape is formed from flexography printing process. These products frequently feature a synthetic or natural adhesive and pressure sensitive backing. These tapes are used as label indicators, marketing and branding tools, and as safety tapes. The Printed Tape Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising use of enhanced technology, growing packaging printing industry, and high demand for aesthetic appeal are documented as major factors of Printed Tapes Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, rising demand for high quality printing at low cost by obeying government laws are the factors that may restrain overall market in the coming years. Printed Tape industry is segmented based on type, mechanism, material, printing ink, end user, and region.

Natural rubber carton sealing tape, hot melt carton sealing tape, and acrylic carton sealing tape are the product types that could be explored in Printed Tape in the forecast period. Gravure, Flexography, Screen printing, Lithography, Digital printing, and other mechanisms that could be explored in the forecast period. The other sector comprises offset and letterpress. Digital printing sector is estimated to lead the overall market with substantial market share in the forecast period. This may be because of its efficiency to provide cost-efficient and enhanced quality solution for producing printed tapes with the reprocessing choices.

Various material used to make printed tape may include Polyvinyl chloride, Polypropylene, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Polypropylene accounted for the substantial market share of printing inks and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. Solvent-based ink, Water-based ink, UV-curable ink, and other printing inks could be explored in Printed Tape in the forecast period.

The market may be categorized based on end users like transportation & logistics, food & beverages, consumer durables, and others like cosmetics & toiletries, construction, and healthcare that could be explored in forecast period. Food and beverages sector accounted for the substantial market share of Printed Tape and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand of innovative printing and packaging technology. Also, the consumer durables sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years. Instead, Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

The key players of Printed Tape Market are SIAT S.P.A, Quad/Graphics, RR Donnelley & Sons, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Xerox Corporation. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

