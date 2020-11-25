Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 25, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market size is expected to value at USD 6.7 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing occurrence of bone and joint related diseases such as Osteoarthritis (OA) and arthritis, and recent technological advancements in cartilage regeneration. Growing geriatric population in across the globe, is susceptible towards Osteoarthritis (OA) and arthritis due to weakened bone structure. This in return is expected to fuel the growth of cartilage repair/regeneration industry over the forecast period.

Additionally, change in food patterns leading to obesity is considered as one of the prominent factor associated with market growth, in the recent years. Globally, the cartilage repair/regeneration market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.4% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

Treatment Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Cell-Based

Chondrocyte Transplantation

Growth Factor Technology

Non-Cell-Based

Tissue Scaffolds

Cell-Free Composites

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hyaline Cartilage

Fibrocartilage

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Palliative

Viscosupplementation

Debridement & Lavage

Intrinsic Repair Stimulus

Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Knee Cartilage Repair

Arthroscopic Chondroplasty

Autologous Chondrocyte

Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation

Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing

Microfracture

Other

Other

The key players in the cartilage repair/regeneration industry are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Co., DePuySynthes, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Vericel Co., Osiris Therapeutics Incorporations, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Anika Therapeutics Incorporations, Arthrex, Incorporations, and Collagen Solutions Plc.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

