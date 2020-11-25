Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Growth and Demand just Published- Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Probiotics are largely associated with the health of the digestive system. However, in recent times healthy bacteria types are increasingly playing roles in skin care, with products aimed towards not only topical applications, by also oral ingestion. Probiotic bacteria can help in bolstering the barrier function of the skin, resulting in reduced risks of infections such as acne. Formulation innovations in personal care and cosmetics have augmented the development and adoption of probiotic cosmetics products. However, the market demand for probiotic products is expected to move up by third quarter and is anticipated to completely restore by latter half of the year. During this pandemic the market for probiotic cosmetic products is expected to be highly lucrative. The global probiotic cosmetic products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11% during 2020-2030.The growth of the industry can be primarily attributed to increased demand for probiotic facial and body care products including lotions, creams, masks, serums, and scrubs among others.

Andalou Naturals, Aurelia Skincare Ltd., BIOMILK Probiotic Skincare, Columbia Skin Care, EMINENCE ORGANIC SKIN CARE, ESSE SKINCARE, LaFlore Probiotic Skincare, Marie Veronique., TULA Life, Inc., Estee Lauder Companies, Gallinée among others.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product,

Facial Care Product

Hair Care Products

Make-up Products

Body Care Products

Sun Care Products

Baby Care Others

By Category,

Leave-on products

Rinse-off products

By Species,

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Lactococcus

Bacillus

Micrococcus

Others

By Probiotic Form,

Fermentation Products

Cell Lysates

Tyndallization

Living Probiotic Bacteria

By Use Case,

Individual

Professional Services

