Electric Motor Sales Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

Global Electric Motor Sales Market is anticipated to reach USD 155.3 billion by 2025. Electric motors are extensively used in compressors, industrial fans, pumps, machine tools, domestic appliances, automated robots, lathe machines, HVAC applications, power tools, disk drives, and electric cars.

The factors that propel the growth of the Electric Motor Sales industry include growing demand for automobile production and power utilities along with the increase in residential and commercial infrastructure development, particularly in the emerging countries. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high capital investments, and low adoption rate. Electric Motor Sales Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Motor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

AC Motor (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume Billion Units; 2014 – 2025)

Synchronous AC Motor

Induction AC Motor

DC Motor (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume Billion Units; 2014 – 2025)

Brushed DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor

Hermetic Motor

Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Integral HP Output

Fractional HP Output

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Electric Motor Sales industry comprise Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Denso Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Bosch Group, Ametek, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Regal Beloit Corporation, WEG, Rockwell Automation, ARC Systems, Inc., Toshiba International Corporation, and Baldor Electric Co. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

