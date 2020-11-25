Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Distributors | Marketing Channel Future Trend | Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 25, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The major market drivers for the global electric vehicle plastics market share include strict emission norms & regulations leading to minimizing weight of passenger cars& government initiatives to encourage adoption for electric vehicles. Therefore, the electric vehicle plastics market share is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. However, a key factor restraining the market share is the lack of charging stations for BEV operated vehicles & HEV operated vehicles. Thus, charging infrastructure is significant for the growth of electric vehicles as in case of BEV and PHEV.

Key Players:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Tesla Motors

Ineos Capital Limited

Nissan

Chevrolet

Volkswagen AG

An electric vehicle uses one or more electric motors or traction motor for propulsion. It may be powered via a collector system by electricity or may be self-contained with a battery or generator to convert fuel into electricity. These include road & rail vehicles, surface & underwater vessels, electric aircraft & electric spacecraft. On contrary, to traditional vehicles which possessed internal combustion engine (ICE) is now getting blurred with usage of electric vehicles which run on conventional energy or electricity. With the growing approach towards electric vehicles (EV), plastic materials play a pivotal role in helping to reduce carbon emissions or dependence on petroleum. By using plastics in EV, the weight of the vehicle can be reduced upto 40%. Additionally, high performance polymers and elastomers are used to integrate components and functions. The miniaturization helps in reducing space and improves packaging.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global electric vehicle plastics market share is segmented as

BEV

HEV

PHEV

BEV segment is likely to dominate the global market share for the forecast period owing to rising innovations, environmental concerns, strict emission regulation and norms. Additionally, government initiatives in the form of introducing various tax & non-tax incentives for electric vehicle owners have boosted the plastic growth employed in these BEVs.

On the basis of material, the global electric vehicle plastics market share is segmented as

PP

PE

ABS

PVC

PA

Nylon 6/6

PVB

PP is the fastest growing segment owing to features like better heat resistance, protection from UV rays, high strength & flexibility. On the basis of application, the global market for electric vehicle plastics market is segmented as interior, exterior, lighting & electric wiring and under the hood. Polyurethanes is estimated to be the largest growing sector and is predicted to dominate the market for the forecast period owing to its use in seating, electric wiring and hard plastic parts.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global market for electric vehicle plastics market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Oceania, Middle-East & Africa. Asia-Oceania is predicted to dominate the electric vehicle plastics market and is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Oceania is an emerging market for electric vehicles in the recent years. Government initiatives in the form of incentives to support the demand for electric vehicles market have also boosted the market.

