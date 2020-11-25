Understanding COVID-19’s impact on the Smart Meters Market, Infers Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Smart meters are slowly unlocking the future for a smart energy system that’s main function is to deliver cost-effective, secure and clean energy. Smart meters are slowly paving the way for a futuristic energy system. This will not only enhance renewable energy generation and lower emissions but also give intrinsic opportunities to organizations for innovation in order to support a broader digital economy. Asian countries are poised to be the leaders in this space and it is predicted that nearly 70% of all homes in this region will have access to smart meters. The advantages of smart meters such as accuracy in billing, reduced operational costs and the elimination of meter readings are going to propel the smart meters market to newer heights.



Request Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2626

Smart meters – a highly competitive market

The smart meters market is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of manufacturers. The key players in the smart meters market include Itron Inc, Iskraemeco d.d, Landis+Gyr Ag, Osaka Electric Co. Ltd, Elster Group GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, ICSA(India) Limited, Schneider Electric Sa, and Holley Metering Ltd.



Regional analysis for smart meters includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa



Get Full Access of the Report @ https://www.factmr.com/report/2626/smart-meters-market

The improvement in display technology has not only impacted the televisions and smartphone users but also the users of electricity and gas with smart meters. The in-home display for smart meter lets the user know the energy usage pattern at different times of day, week, month or year. A smart meter, thus makes the user aware about their usage so that they can manage their use of appliances to fall under the desired bill bracket.



Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

News sites: https://webchronicletoday.com/