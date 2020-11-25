Alt Worklife – An Effective Human Resource Software That Manages Difficult Tasks

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

Alt Worklife is an HR Software designed by People Strong and has been in great demand over the past couple of years for better management of their HR integration and operations. This software automates certain organizational tasks that are quite hectic like maintaining attendance registers or journal entries. If you compare Alt Worklife pricing with its features, it is a great value for money.

Alt Worklife USP:

It is India’s first application in the HR domain which provides Human Resource Information System (HRIS) to manage all the HR processes. Also, it has a recruitment management module apart from leave and payroll management which is highly accurate.

Alt Worklife Pricing:

Alt Worklife pricing is not available on any source on the internet, thus you have to request for a price quote by placing a request on their website or through an authorized vendor. Alt Worklife pricing policy also does not have any free trial or a free version of this software.

Alt Worklife Demo:

There is no free trial of this software but you can place a request for a free demo session on the People Strong’s website and their technical team will get in touch with you. There is live chat support in business hours and technical support on call.

Read More Related to, Best HR Software of 2020@

https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/best-hr-software-of-2020-latest-quadrant-ranking-released-by-360quadrants

Alt Worklife Features:

Listed below are some of the important features of this software that makes it different:

Employee Performance Tracking

# This software can track the performance of your employees on several projects they have been doing ever since they joined.

# It can give managers good insights about employee productivity and help them engage better with employees to smoothen their workflows.

Leave and Expense Management

# HR officials can create leave policies in this software making it smooth for employees to apply for leaves.

# All the claims made by employees related to their official expenses can be uploaded here and thus its status can be tracked.

Payroll Management

# This solution provides a comprehensive framework of the payroll management system for the entire organization.

# It automatically computes the in-hand salary of the employees after deducting all the relevant taxes and standard deductions.

Employee Self Service

# Employees have a facility to apply for leaves, file for taxes and claim rebates and deductions.

# This software also helps in recruitment drives by filtering candidate CVs and other process improvements in hiring processes.

Read the Detailed Report@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/human-resource-software

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441