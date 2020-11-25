Horizon ERP – An Accounting Software Comes With Unique Collection of Industry-Based Features

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Horizon ERP USP:

Horizon ERP is an advanced enterprise resources planning platform that integrates GST, logistics, and retail companies’ key accounting capacities and comes packed with a rich range of features for accounting and stock control. It is a robust framework that streamlines and accelerates enterprise back-end operations and helps enterprises, with limited assistance, to execute their activities at an optimal pace.

Summary:

Horizon ERP accounting software provides consumers with a unique collection of industry-based features, primarily FMCG delivery (maximum load sheets, vehicle statements), big and small retailer (POS, creation and checking of barcodes, set price list) and small manufacturing. The app allows people cope with their everyday struggles and dramatically reduce issues that exist once in a while, resulting in problems that crop up occasionally.

Horizon ERP Pricing

Full fledged pricing plans for Horizon ERP are not available. The companies or users may contact the sales team of the vendor to get customized pricing plans as per business requirements. The licence is available in the form of number of PC’s. Some of the basic Horizon ERP pricing plans are as follows:

Single PC license – ₹ 13806 One Time

Three PC license – ₹ 27612 One Time

Eight PC License – ₹ 53690 One Time

Horizon ERP Demo

Horizon ERP provides instruction via documents and live video clips. The Horizon ERP product is Windows software. Horizon ERP provides assistance for online and office hours. The seller would not have a free trial.

Horizon ERP Features

Some of the basic features and benefits of Horizon ERP are as follows:

Improved Distribution

Horizon ERP provides the enterprise with a comprehensive set of features and functionality that significantly improve the productivity by streamlining even the most complex operations and massively speeding up the business processes. Horizon ERP helps users, among other items, to manage bulk sales orders, insert order data through mobile applications, produce personalised sales data, accounts receivable, and accounts payable based on areas and routes. The field-based sales staff and headquarters are closely linked, making for smoother and more efficient delivery runs to collaborate and share data in real time.

Enhanced Retail Processes

A rich range of retail software solutions are equipped with Horizon ERP to help users run the consumer business and keep in charge of all the business operations. Horizon ERP provides all the tools to guarantee that the retail company collects all the income from receiving and handling payments to gathering and maintaining consumer records to ensure that the goods are preserved and well supplied, while ensuring that the clients are committed, pleased and motivated to return. In a single setting, efficient retail management features such as POS, Bulk E-Way Bills, financial accounting records, and inventory management help workers handle and expand the retail sector.

Better Manufacturing Control

If users are running a production company, then Horizon ERP provides them with a full forum to keep the production processes efficient and streamlined. All the duties are more organized and versatile, from arranging the orders to appointing the staff to handle assignments. They will monitor the personnel to choose which ones are mobilised to conduct those activities and view repair and maintenance equipment and facilities. It’s all clear and straightforward that you can do too much at a single look.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

