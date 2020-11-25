COVID-19 Industry Impact: Triethyl Citrate Market Analyzed for Forecast Year

Triethyl Citrate is a colourless and odourless liquid which is integrated by mixing citrus extracts with ethyl liquor by the process known as esterification. Triethyl Citrate is majorly used as a food additive, to preserve foams, in pharmaceutical coating plasticizer for polyvinyl chloride and in other similar plastics. Triethyl Citrate also finds itself useful as a pseudo emulsifier in electronic-cigarette juices.

Triethyl Citrate Market Segmentation

The global Triethyl Citrate market can be largely segmented on the basis Application and Region.

On the basis of Application, the Triethyl Citrate market can be classified as:
Plasticizers
Food Additives
Supplement Coatings
Pharmaceutical Coatings
Lubricants
Plastics
Others

On the basis of Region, the Triethyl Citrate Market can be segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central and South America
Middle East & Africa

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
CIS and Russia
Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
Japan
Middle East and Africa

Triethyl Citrate Market Key Players

Some of the major players in the global Triethyl Citrate market are BASF, Anxintai, Demeter, FUSO Chemical, ,Mamta Polycoats, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, AN Pharmatech, King Scientific, Fintech Industry Limited, RennoTech Co Ltd, Hangzhou Trylead Chemical Technology, Debye Scientific Cooperative Limited, A&J Pharmatech Cooperative Limited, Vertellus and Viachem.

