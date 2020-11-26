Securely erase your data with Active@ KillDisk Desktop 5.0

Mississauga, Canada, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies has announced the release of Active@ KillDisk Desktop 5, a powerful hardware-based system for securely erasing up to 15 drives in parallel. This update introduces several new features and a raft of bug fixes and major performance improvements. New in this release is the ability to resume disk erasure operations following interruptions due to disk malfunctions and a new digitally signed PDF certificate. There is also a new web-based service and event journal that allows administrators to control and manage erasure processes remotely. Finally, this update has improved support for the detection and handling of faulty disks.

Active@ KillDisk Desktop is a highly configurable solution. Customers can tailor it to their unique needs by specifying the number of storage bays and any additional features they need. The system can be configured to add support for solid state drives, and you can even add an M.2 adaptor to make it compatible with the latest and fastest solid state drives. You can use your own control center by connecting the system to your company network or by using a dedicated machine for control and management. Alternatively, you can buy a dedicated touchscreen-based control center. Label printers are available too for printing certificates of deletion to provide to your clients or stakeholders.

Active@ KillDisk Desktop works by overwriting the original data on a drive over multiple passes in accordance with more than 20 globally recognized data sanitization standards. This makes it fully compliant with regulations like HIPAA, and other data protection mandates. It also ensures sensitive corporate data can never be recovered and accessed on drives which you plan to donate or sell to recuperate some of your hardware investment. Once the system has erased a disk and provided a digitally signed certificate proving the operation, it can never be recovered. The system also supports cloning of disks and images.

