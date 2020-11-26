Xavier University & UK’s Boston Training Academy partner for India’s first Dual Certificate MTech in Artificial intelligence (AI)

Mumbai, India, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — Xavier University, Mumbai today announced that it has signed a definitive MoU with UK’s Boston Training Academy (BTA) for India’s first dual MTech in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The first of its kind, 2-year full time course commencing from academic year 2020-21 will include designing, training and deploying AI techniques across spectrum of applications and will be offered at Xavier Institute of Engineering’s Mumbai campus. Seminars, hands-on training, etc. will be designed and delivered by Boston Training Academy (BTA), which will also drive the curriculum along with faculty from the institute’s Department of computer science. Industry experts will be extensively involved in delivering the course to provide industry insights on the use of data science and AI in solving some of the world’s most challenging problems. There is a mandatory 6-month internship in leading companies with students likely placed across industries as AI Engineer/Data Scientist, etc. with BTA’s support. Students will receive a dual certificate on completion from BTA and Xavier University.

Commenting on the partnership and the new course, Dr. Fr. Antony R. Uvari – SJ, Vice-chancellor, Xavier University said, “The aim is to build quality talent pool of AI experts/data scientists to fill the gaps the industry is facing at the moment. This is part of our vision to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed for temperament of innovation and service to society. Boston Training Academy and the university are committed to grooming visionary, competent, committed, compassionate, and value-based business leaders.”

Added Manoj Nayee, Managing Director, Boston Training Academy, “We are delighted to partner Xavier University and Xavier Institute of Engineering, Mumbai. We have carefully designed the course to impart effective knowledge and technology transfer as per industry’s futuristic requirements. we will focus on hands-on industrial training in latest technologies and tools to ensure students are industry-ready in AI.”

In his remarks, Fr. Dr. John Rose, S.J., Director, Xavier Institute of Engineering, Mumbai, said, “With world-class technology and training from BTA and technical design support from Intel Software tools, we believe academia and industry partnerships such as this will truly benefit the industry at large, ensuring first-day-first-hour productivity of new professionals.”

According to Ritesh Kulkarni, BDM – Developer Tools Business Development , Intel Software, “It is essential that graduates looking to build careers in AI have a working knowledge of tools and techniques that specific roles in the industry will demand from them. Happy to have played our role and in supporting a pioneering effort in Indian AI space.”

More details on the course can be had from https://www.xavier.ac.in/MTech%20AI.php.

