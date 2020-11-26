Pea Protein Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Pea Protein Market is expected to reach USD 313.5 billion by 2025. Peas are the seeds from pod fruit pisum sativum, rich in protein that plays important role in animal feed and human food. It has a great amino acid profile. It is obtained by refining proteins in yellow peas. It helps to reduce cholesterol, increase muscle, lower blood pressure, and improve satiety. Moreover, 55-65% pea proteins are globulins and 18-25% albumins and the pea plant improves soil fertility.

About 22-23%, proteins are found in pea seeds. Main pea storing proteins, convicilin, legumin, and vicilin are globulins and represent 65-85% of total proteins. The Pea Protein Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Changing lifestyle by accepting healthier lifestyle, rising anxiety towards lactose intolerance, expansion of nutraceutical industries, and high demand for gluten free products are documented as major factors of Pea Protein industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, lack of awareness among populace regarding pea protein may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Pea Protein Market is segmented based on type, form, application, and region.

Pea Protein Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand; 2014 – 2025)

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

Pea Protein Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand; 2014 – 2025)

Dry

Liquid

Pea Protein Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand; 2014 – 2025)

Meat extenders & analogues

Bakery Goods

Dietary Supplements

Beverage

Others

The key players of Pea Protein Market are Sotexpro, A&B Ingredients, Nutri-Pea Ltd., Farbest Brands, Axiom Foods Inc., Roquette Freres, and The Scoular Company. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position

Pea Protein Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

