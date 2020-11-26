Leukapheresis Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% – Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Apheresis Machine, Leukocyte Filter, Column, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized, Human Primary Cells), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Research Institute) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes.

The Leukapheresis Products Market is expected to reach USD 27.7 million, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The Leukopaks Market is expected to reach USD 445.6 million, at a CAGR of 46.4% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia

Increasing Number of Blood Donations

Demand for Leukopaks in Clinical Research

Emerging Economies and Increasing Investments From Academic Institutes, Pharma-Biotech Companies, and Leading Players

The global demand for blood and blood components is on the rise. In the US alone, ~44,000 units of blood are required every day in hospitals and emergency treatment facilities. Approximately 21 million units of blood components are transfused every year in the US. The requirement of leukocytes/WBCs is increasing with the increase in demand for leukopaks in clinical research and the rising number of clinical trials for the development of CAR-T therapy for leukemia.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of type of leukapheresis products, the leukapheresis disposables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the repeated consumption of disposables in leukapheresis procedures. The increasing applications of leukapheresis procedures for the isolation of primary cells from blood for cell therapy research applications is primarily driving the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the research applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global leukapheresis products market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of leukapheresis products in research activities propelled by increasing research activities being undertaken for cancer, immunology, infectious diseases, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and cell-based therapies.

By end user, the blood component providers & blood centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global leukapheresis products market in 2018. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of blood donations, growing demand for leukopaks for the development of CAR-T therapy, and rising demand for leukopaks in clinical conditions like cancer.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The prominent players in the global leukapheresis products market are Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan), Fresenius (Germany), Haemonetics (US), Terumo BCT (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Macopharma (France). Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are HemaCare (US), AllCells (US), StemExpress (US), PPA Research Group (US), Key Biologics (US), Caltag Medsystem (UK), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), and BioIVT (US),

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the global leukapheresis products and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis market, followed by North America and Europe. APAC’s prominence in this market is mainly due to the increase in Regenerative Medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies focusing on cell therapy research