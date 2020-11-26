Clove Cigarettes Market Growth and Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global clove cigarettes market is projected to touch USD 135.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for machine-made clove cigarette coupled with a rise in the number of new products launches is fueling the market growth.

Clove cigarettes provide less harness owing to its mild taste and low nicotine content. This feature makes these cigarettes popular among youth, women and beginners smokers. Further, clove cigarettes are mixed with various flavors such as vanilla, grape, cocoa, menthol, strawberry and cherry among others. Growing demand for flavor based cigarettes is supplementing to the growth of the clove cigarettes market.

Among different product type, machine rolled clove full flavored clove cigarettes held the largest share with over 45%, in 2018. Presence of less nicotine is the prime factor attributing to the growth of this segment. Low tar nicotine clove cigarettes segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast years.

Among end-users, the female segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast years. The growing number of female smokers from regions such as Europe, Latin America and North America are driving the segment growth. Low harness features of clove cigarette are the primary factor propelling its demand among female smokers.

Asia Pacific occupied the largest market with over 60%, in 2018. Growing demand for clove cigarettes from Indonesia, which alone held 92% of the market share in 2018, is fueling the market growth in the region. Further, the introduction of different flavors is likely to supplement market growth from 2019 to 2025. Malaysia and Singapore are the other leading countries in Asia Pacific occupying a significant market share.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR with 4.7% during the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for clove cigarettes from Indonesia.

Among different product types, machine rolled clove cigarettes occupied over 80% of the market share in 2018.

Among end users, female segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025.

Top Key players profiled the Clove Cigarettes market report include : Gudang Garam, British American Tobacco, Nojorono Tobacco Indonesia, Philip Morris International Inc., and Wismilak Group among others.

