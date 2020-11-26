Food Fortifying Market Application Analysis, Business Opportunities and Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Food Fortifying Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The food fortifying market is expected to grow globally at a phenomenal CAGR over the forecast period. It is a vertical market catering to various downstream industries – food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Key drivers for this market are growing awareness about the health benefits of fortified foods, rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, blood pressure, Alzheimer’s, vitamin deficiency diseases like osteoporosis and rickets, focus on preventive healthcare, increased demand for fortified food, and dietary supplements diversifying into different markets.

Prominent Players:

Ingredion

Tate & Layle

Royal DSM,

CHR HAnsing Holdings AS

BASF SE

Cargill Inc

Arla Foods

Nestle SA

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Growth Drivers:

The global rise in geriatric population is also driving this market exponentially. On the other hand, steep costs of fortified foods; compared to non-fortified foods, high R&D costs for dietary supplements, high costs of raw materials, and marketing strategies like multi-page labelling are restraining market growth. Market ecosystem is comprised of raw material suppliers, regulatory authorities, distributors, and the end user industries. It is a fragmented market as local players also compete with the established giants on a regional level. The different downstream industry verticals are spurring market growth.

Fortified foods are foods having additional minerals and vitamins, irrespective of whether nutritional value is lost during processing. They have gradually replaced supplement pills that were prevalent previously. Bio-fortification increases the nutrient value of crops. Synthetic biology is another method of food fortification that implies adding probiotic bacteria to foods. Common cooking foods like rice, oil, and flour are fortified on a commercial level, while vitamin D drops can be used on a domestic level.

Application Outlook:

Beverages

Fats & oils

Dairy & dairy-based products

Cereals & cereal-based products

Dietary supplements

Infant formula (contains fortified calcium & phosphorus)

Bulk food items

Confectionary and bakery products

Animal feed

Tea

Regional Outlook:

The geographical regions for the food fortifying market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Bulk food items like rice, whole grain, and flour have so far dominated the market, followed by fats & oils. This can be attributed to their consumption on a larger amount. Dietary supplements segment is projected to reach the high-water mark in terms of CAGR in the forecast period. Prebiotics and probiotics are expected to be in great demand in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, minerals like iron salts, and vitamins like Vitamin B complex and Vitamin C have the largest market share in terms of volume and value respectively.

This is due to the clinically evinced benefits of their assistance in overall health improvement. North America has so far led the market, with US on the forefront. This can be attributed to the greater spending capacity of consumer base and the prevalence of latest products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to rising awareness about health benefits of fortified foods, and prevalence of chronic diseases as well as diseases caused by vitamin & mineral deficiencies.

