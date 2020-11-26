Welding Consumables Market Development Opportunities, Business Strategies & Growth Trends, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Welding Consumables Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The welding consumables market includes welding equipment consumables, and services. Welding consumables are materials such as alloys, minerals and metals that are used to amalgamate thermoplastic and metal components. Welding consumables account for the lions share of the global welding industry in terms of profits compared to equipment and services.

Prominent Players:

Lincoln Electric

ESAB

Vorarc Welding CC

Illinois Tool Work

Promax Welding

DAIHEN Corporation

Obara Corporation

Kiswel Inc

Kobe Steel Limited

Royal Arc Electrodes Limited

Arcsel LLC

Growth Drivers:

Technological advancement of welding methods is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The global market has been facing dramatic change to flux and solid cored wired from electrodes owing to advanced production efficiency in welding consumables. Growing Innovation in developing new techniques for welding is anticipated to boost the market growth and create opportunities over the next few years. Increasing demand owing to growing in residential and commercial building constructions is estimated to positively impact and can attributed as the major driving factor.

Increasing demand from growing end use industries including transportation, mainly in emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand, and Singapore is expected to propel the global welding consumables market over the forecast period. Growing population along with increase in disposable income of people can be attributed to the aforementioned driver. New Infrastructural projects coupled with government investment to develop cities is anticipated to drive the market demand for global welding consumables. Welding steel plays a major role in the global market owing to high demand and need of steel in various industrial and manufacturing processes.

Application Outlook:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Defense & Aerospace

Marine

Building and construction is expected to dominate the global market owing to increasing infrastructure projects and manufacturing industries. Automotive and transportation is expected to witness significant growth rate owing to increasing technological developments and launch of new vehicles into the market. Increasing investments in oil & gas and energy sectors is estimated to propel the global welding consumables market

Product outlook

Solid wires

Stick electrodes

Wires and fluxes

Flux-cored wires

Regional Outlook:

Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest market in the global industry owing to high prevalence of end use industries. Growing manufacturing sector coupled with government initiatives is expected to be the major factor driving the market growth in this region. Africa and Middle East is anticipated to witness high growth rate owing to raw materials availability and increasing automotive industry demand.

