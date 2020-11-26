Chicago, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The sugar decorations & inclusions market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. Sugar decorations and inclusions are the key ingredients that attract customers toward various desserts and bakery products, due to which they are projected to witness significant growth in the global food industry. The increasing demand for textured and decorated baked foods and the growth of bakery and confectionery sectors across regions are some of the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the sugar decorations & inclusions market. In addition, the increasing demand for bakery products in various economies across regions is a key factor that is projected to drive the market growth.

Some of the major players present in the sugar decorations & inclusions market include Dr. Oetker (Germany), Kerry Inc. (Ireland), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Pecan Deluxe Candy Company (US), and Signature Brands LLC (US). New product launches and expansions are some of the dominant strategies that are adopted by major players to strengthen their presence in the sugar decorations & inclusions market. These strategies have helped companies to expand their product offerings for sugar decorations and inclusions and are projected to drive the market growth.

Based on type, the sugar decorations & inclusions market has been segmented as follows:

Jimmies

Quins

Dragees

Nonpareils

Caramel inclusions

Sanding & course sugar

Single pieces

Based on application, the market for sugar decorations & inclusions has been segmented as follows:

Cereals & snack bars

Ice-creams & frozen desserts

Chocolates & confectionery products

Cakes & pastries

Other bakery applications

Based on colorant, the market for sugar decorations & inclusions has been segmented as follows:

Artificial

Natural

Based on end user, the sugar decorations & inclusions market has been segmented as follows:

• Food manufacturers

o Cakes & pastries

o Ice-cream

o Chocolates & confectionery products

o Cereals & snack bars

• Foodservice industry

o Hotel, restaurants, and cafes

o Ice-cream parlors

o Cakes & pastry shops

• Home bakers

Based on region, the sugar decorations & inclusions market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for sugar decorations & inclusions during the forecast period. The region is projected to witness a high demand for sugar sprinkles due to the increasing consumption of bakery products by individuals with high disposable income in the middle-class population across the region. Furthermore, busier lifestyles have led to a surge in demand for convenience food products. These factors are projected to create growth opportunities for sugar decorations & inclusions companies in countries, such as India, China, Japan, and Australia. Emerging economies such as China and India are projected to significantly contribute to the market growth.