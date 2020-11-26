Giddh is a Software Specially Designed for Accounting, Invoicing & Related Activities

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Giddh Accounting Software USP:

Giddh accounting software is an accounting program created with accountants in mind. A cloud-based version is available for SMEs and LMEs who want an affordable product with all the requisite features to help run their businesses smoothly. This application can be customized to meet individual needs and users can also deploy the mobile version. The software is compatible with multiple OS platforms. Request Giddh Accounting Software Pricing to get more information.

Summary:

Giddh Accounting Software is an innovative software tool designed for accounting, invoicing, and related activities in mind. Users can add and manage many accounts and share relevant information with stakeholders via email. Another built-in option is to share a secure link that is active for 24 hours and contains the same information. Giddh accounting software allows users to create, export/import ledgers containing data from other software products, create invoices and update payment information.

Giddh Pricing

Based on your business requirements, customers can choose from below pricing plans for software use is as follows:

Giddh pricing free for an organization per year: for 500 transactions

Giddh pricing Rs. 800: per annum per organization for up to 10,000 transactions

Giddh pricing Rs. 4000: per annum per organization for up to 40,000 transactions

Giddh Demo

It offers a free trial of its product for those who want a new accounting software for their company. There are no demos directly available, although details can be requested by email.

Best Accounting Software Companies Of 2020@

https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-best-accounting-software-companies-of-2020

Features:

Account creation and entries

# Create and manage accounts with the required information, share status with stakeholders

# Merge accounts as needed, and move from one group to another when necessary

Ledger

# Post entries in multiple active accounts relating revenues and expenses

# Use this information to create balance sheets

Invoices

# Generate invoices directly from relevant entries and mail them to the concerned parties

# Mark receipt of payments



Other features

# Send bulk emails or SMS from the program directly

# Multi-user access lets people work on the same data and tasks from different locations

Analysis

# Use dashboards to generate reports automatically

# View reports as graphs or export to Excel

Role-based access

# Restrict access to sensitive information based on the job description

Read the Detailed Article@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/accounting-software

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441