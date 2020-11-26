Handshake – A Dedicated e-Commerce Platform for B2B Companies

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Handshake USP:

Handshake e-commerce platform provides a purpose purpose-built application for the iPad and iPhone. The app is fast and responsive. It does not require an internet connection for full functionality, which enables effective order management for distributed sales teams. Orders written offline automatically sync to back office and order confirmations are sent to the customers and manufacturers. The Handshake pricing is also very nominal in the segment for all the users.

Summary:

Handshake e-Commerce Platform is a modern B2B e-commerce platform directed towards brands, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. It acts as a single solution to stop both for the customer and sales rep orders. Handshake e-commerce platform provides easy online ordering and a mobile app for shelf-side orders when the customers are out on the floor. Handshake Direct provides a 24/7 online ordering destination for B2B customers both on the website and its mobile customer ordering app. Handshake Rep is an order entry app for sales reps.

Handshake Pricing:

Based on the business requirements, Handshake pricing ranges from $39.95 per user to $79.95 per user, annually. Here are the Handshake pricing segments:

Core- $39.95/user/year

Professional- $79.95/user/year

Enterprise- Available only upon request

Handshake Demo:

Handshake provides a demo on the website on request.

Features:

Omnichannel Functionality

# Facilitate leads and prospects by creating a customer portal with all the product information.

# Generate more accurate orders through inventory availability and restock date information on products to the customers as they are placing orders.

Design Customization

# Customize designs for businesses in the retail industry with variant custom branding options to create an exemplary buyer experience.

# Generates low-cost branding options that take less development time or maintenance of a custom branded app.

Offline Access

# Operates on low internet connectivity giving offline access to order writing and product and order history information.

# Enables effective order management for sales teams.

Performance Management

# Use API predictions for direct access between the Handshake B2B eCommerce platform and client’s ERP so that the orders, customers, and products are always in sync.

# Provides inventory availability display with real-time stock data for faster order fulfillment

