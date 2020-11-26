Bayan – The Human Resource Software Manages Employee Data Efficiently

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

Bayan Human Resource Software is used for maintaining the data of the employees efficiently. The main aim of the software is to simplify the processing of human resources in an institution and their payroll transactions that greatly affect the status of the employees. The system also provides amalgamation between important operations of staff attendance control, personnel and HR operations, medical insurance, staff training, and payroll.

Bayan USP:

Bayan Human Resource Software is excellent software for small, medium, and large scale companies. Its exclusive features include benefits management, performance management, payroll management, Time and Attendance Management and maintains a database of employees very powerfully. Request Bayan Pricing to get more information.

Bayan Pricing:

Bayan Pricing is in line with leading competitors in the Human Resource Software market. The cost of a license starts from $ 20,000 per license. You can also request the cost of software for your business on request by the vendor. The Bayan Pricing depends on the cost of the software license, cost of maintenance & support, and hardware.

Bayan Demo:

Bayan Human Resource Software offers a free trial for users to understand the features of this software. A support member will help you to set up the software for your business. Live online training, in-person training, and documentation are some great benefits of this software.

Features

Personnel Action Administration – Keeps full documentation of workforce actions. Keeps a track of the promotions, termination, transfers, and salary increases. Converts personnel documents into an electronic form such as residency permit, passport, and work permit.

Position Management and Classification – Keeps a record of employee grades with their minimum and maximum pay. Manages annual budget bases on maximum and minimum pay.

Time and Attendance Processing – Keeps a record of working hours of employees and leaves taken by them. Captures time attendance data in hours, minutes and days. Determine the gross pay of employees by calculating their working hours.

Employee Appraisal Management – Capable of giving multiple appraisals per year. Appraisals are based on weighted core competencies that are defined according to the type of business.

