Amniotic Products Market – Expected Revenue Growth by 2025 Will be Worth $1,095 million

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the amniotic products market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Amniotic Products Market is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025 from USD 748 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Growth in the target patient population

Rising incidence of burn injuries

Awareness programs for wound care treatment and management

Rise in venture capital investment and government funding

Recent Developments in Industry:

In 2019, Smith & Nephew acquired Osiris Therapeutics, complementing the company’s advanced wound management unit by offering regenerative medicine products inclusive of skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes.

In 2018, the US FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to MiMedx’s AmnioFix Injectable for use in the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.

In 2017, Organogenesis acquired NuTech to support the firm’s development of next-generation amniotic products. The newly-combined company offers a portfolio of advanced next-generation products for the wound care and surgical biologics markets.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of type, is categorized into two segments, amniotic membranes and amniotic suspensions. The Amniotic Membranes Market segment accounted for the largest share of the amniotic products market in 2019. It is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Amniotic membranes have anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, anti-fibrotic, and anti-microbial properties. These benefits of amniotic membranes support their adoption. This is a major factor driving market growth.

Based on end user, the Amniotic Membranes Market is segmented into hospitals & ASCs and other end users. In 2019, hospitals & ASCs accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as the high demand for wound care biologics (including amniotic tissue products) in hospitals and ASCs, the high patient inflow in this care setting, and the availability of reimbursements are driving the growth of this segment.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The prominent players operating in Amniotic Membranes Market include MiMedx (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Organogenesis (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Wright Medical (Netherlands), Applied Biologics (US), Celularity (US), Katena Products (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), Next Biosciences (South Africa), Skye Biologics (US), Surgenex (US), TissueTech (US), Ventris Medical (US), StimLabs (US), VIVEX Biologics (US), LifeCell International (India), NuVision Biotherapies (England), and Genesis Biologics (US).

MiMedx was one of the leading players in the amniotic products market in 2019. This can be attributed to its wide range of amniotic-based product offerings. The company has supplied more than 1.8 million placental tissue-based allografts for various applications in the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. A significant portion of the firm’s revenue comes from the government since the company provides sales for the same.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The amniotic products market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America was the largest market, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of target diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about advanced treatment options, and the strong presence of key market players of amniotic products in this region. The presence of a well-established healthcare system and ongoing investments by hospitals to upgrade & expand their operating capabilities are other factors supporting market growth in North America.