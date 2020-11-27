Atome Merchants Sephora Singapore offering buy now, pay later payments

Frenchprestige beauty retail giant integrates Atome’s flexible payments across its e-commerce website, mobile app and brick & mortar stores in Singapore,Atome Merchants Sephora.

Singapore, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Atome, a leading “buy now pay later” technology company headquartered in Singapore, launched its service in December 2019 and now partners 1,500 online and offline merchants across verticals including fashion, beauty, homeware and lifestyle. Atome allows customers to split their purchases into three equal payments over time with zero interest, hidden charges or annual fees. Atome has since expanded to Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

David Chen, CEO of Atome, said: “We’re really humbled to partner Sephora, a global brand that is not only a leader in beauty and retail, but is also constantly evolving and staying on the forefront of the latest consumershopping behaviours and payment trends. We’re thrilled to be able to offer Atome Merchants Sephora stores customers in Singapore, and later Malaysia, a safe, easy and flexible payment experience, especially as we enter the festive end-of-year shopping season.”

French prestige beauty retail giant Sephora Singapore has partnered with buy now pay later service Atome to offer customers flexible payment options across its e-commerce website, mobile app and brick & mortar stores in Singapore.

Sephora is the world’s leading prestige beauty retailer with over 2,600 stores in 38 markets, offering customers a unique retail experience with innovative services and nearly 300 beauty brands, including Sephora’s own brand, Sephora Collection. In Singapore, Sephora has 12 physical outlets, an e-commerce website and mobile app, which offer a range of products including makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare, bath and body and more.

Alia Gogi, President of Sephora Asia, said: “The shopping behaviour and profile of Sephora customers has evolved in the last few years, but especially so this year. They now not only expect a secure, seamless and easy payment experience but also flexibility and choice in how they shop and pay for their beauty products online, on mobile and in-stores. We’re delighted to partner with Atome in introducing ‘buy now pay later’ flexible payment options to first our Singapore — and later Malaysian — customers, enhancing their shopping experience both online and in our stores.”