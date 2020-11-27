NoteBurner 2020 Black Friday Promotion

NEW YORK, NY, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — To embrace the biggest Shopping Carnival while expressing gratitude to our customers’ continuous support through the past year, NoteBurner Inc is now officially launching the 2020 Black Friday promotion with up to 20% off discount on our top-selling products including Apple Music Converter, Spotify Converter, Netflix Video Downloader, and etc. This event is holding until November 30, 2020.

For more details, please visit the promotion page: https://www.noteburner.com/special-offer/2020-noteburner-black-friday-special/

Best Deals

Netflix Video Downloader is a new program released this year, which is developed to download any Netflix movies & TV shows, facilitating users to enjoy Netflix movies & TV shows on any devices without spending internet traffic. What’s more, this stand-out software also supports to download Netflix videos at high speed with up to 1080P quality.

NoteBurner Apple Music Converter is the flagship product of NoteBurner Company. As the best-selling Apple Music Converter, it is dedicated to helping users record all Apple Music, audiobooks, or iTunes M4P music, and convert them to common audio formats like MP3/AAC/FLAC/WAV. Besides, this program can also convert Apple Music at an unbeatable fast speed and keeps the ID3 tags information. After conversion, the audio quality will be the same as the original music sounds like.

NoteBurner Spotify Music Converter is a music converter exclusively designed for Spotify. It helps users to convert any track or podcast that is available on Spotify to MP3/AAC/FLAC/WAV format. The greatest advantage of using this program is that you can convert the Spotify songs to your local drive even you are a Spotify Free user, the only things you need to do is sign up for a Spotify account, download both Spotify and NoteBurner applications, and the conversion will be available for you.

In addition, we have some other amazing products to recommend to you.

Tidal Media Downloader, converts Tidal tracks to a common audio file with 10X fast speed. There is no need to download the Tidal application, all you need is a Tidal account and the music will be converted through the web player.

Amazon Music Converter, a professional converter for Amazon Music, it converts any tracks on Amazon Music with ID3 tags kept.

Any Audiobook Converter, an audiobook converter that converts the audiobooks at a maximum of 60X fast speed.

Black Friday Sales:

20% off on Netflix Video Downloader (one-year license)

(Before:$49.95 After:$39.96)

20% off on Apple Music Converter (one-year license)

(Before:$49.95 After:$39.96)

20% off on Spotify Converter (one-year license)

(Before:$49.95 After:$39.96)

5$ off on Tidal Media Downloader and Any Audiobook Converter (one-month license)

(Tidal Media Downloader — Before: $14.95 After: $9.95)

(Audiobook Converter — Before: $19.95 After: $14.95)

To purchase: https://www.noteburner.com/special-offer/2020-noteburner-black-friday-special/

About NoteBurner Inc.

NoteBurner Inc. is a professional multimedia software developer dedicated to providing the best audio & video recording core, including both Mac and Windows versions of Apple Music Converter, Spotify Music Converter, and Netflix Video Downloader to customers throughout the world. As a reliable recording software provider, NoteBurner promises to offer free software upgrade and prompt online support for users.

Contact Us

Contact: support@noteburner.com

Official Website: https://www.noteburner.com/