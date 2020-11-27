AAFD Seeking Nominations for 2021 Total Quality Franchising Awards

San Diego, CA, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — The American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD) is pleased to announce it is accepting nominations for the AAFD Total Quality Franchising Awards for 2021.

The TQF Awards represent AAFD’s opportunity to publicly recognize individuals, franchisors, suppliers and AAFD chapters that have made significant advances in supporting and promoting collaborative franchise cultures and fair and balanced franchise relationships, the AAFD’s vision for Total Quality Franchising.

The AAFD’s TQF Awards will be presented at the Total Quality Franchising Awards Gala during the AAFD Franchisee Leadership Summit will be held May 2 – 5, 2021, in Mesa Arizona.

We Need Your Help Nominating Total Quality Franchising Award Recipients!

The AAFD Awards Committee is pleased to invite public nominations to recognize exemplary achievement within the franchising community for the 2021 TQF Awards.

Nominating Instructions:

1. Visit the AAFD’s Conference Website for a complete list of award categories and to make your nomination(s).

2. A complete list of award categories and descriptions are below.

3. Please submit your online nominations no later than January 31, 2021.

4. Please include a little information about why you think your nominee deserves the award.

5. You CAN nominate multiple people for the same award and nominate the same person/organization for multiple awards. Just make sure to tell us why they are deserving of recognition.

Total Quality Franchising Award Categories:

Franchisor of the Year Award

This award is given to a franchisor that has demonstrated respect for the AAFD’s Fair Franchising Standards and excellent citizenship toward its franchisees. The Franchisor of the Year Award recipient is decided by the AAFD’s Awards Committee and ratified by the company’s recognized franchisee association or franchise advisory council.

AAFD Fair Franchising Seal

The AAFD Fair Franchising Seal is a highly coveted accreditation that is given to a franchisor that has met the AAFD’s strict Fair Franchising Standards and Franchise System Accreditation Program. Franchisors that earn this award have shown that they embrace a fair, balanced, and collaborative franchising culture.

Franchising Legacy Award

The AAFD’s newly minted Franchising Legacy Award has been created to honor extraordinary individuals for their inspiration, dedication, and significant contribution to the advancement of Total Quality Franchising. This award not only acknowledges an inspiring leader who has made a significant positive impact on the franchising community and is creating a legacy by passing on their vision of franchising for a more fair and equitable franchising future.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This prestigious award recognizes an individual whose lifetime body of work has distinguished himself or herself within the franchising community and who has contributed greatly to the cause of Total Quality Franchising over many years.

AAFD’s Chairman’s Award for Distinguished Service to the Franchising Community

This award is presented to one or more individuals or companies that have made a noteworthy achievement during the past year and admirably upheld the values of Total Quality Franchising. There may be multiple recipients of the AAFD’s Chairman’s Award.

Franchisee Member of the Year

This award recognizes an individual franchisee who has worked hard to advance the ideals of the Fair Franchising Standards in the previous year. This individual embodies the spirit of fair franchising and has made a difference in the AAFD and franchising community, as well as their franchise system and brand.

Joni Lampl Trailblazer Award

Named for an AAFD Member who earned this award for five consecutive years! The Joni Lampl Trailblazer Award is given to one or more individuals who have worked tirelessly to increase the membership within their franchisee chapter. The Trailblazer Award can be given to multiple individuals who meet these qualifications. Award recipients are decided by the AAFD Director of Membership Development and ratified by the Awards Committee.

Supporting Member of the Year Award

The Supporting Member of the Year Award recognizes an AAFD Supplier Member who has provided distinguished service to the AAFD and our members over the last year.

AAFD Chapter of the Year Award

This award recognizes the AAFD Chapter that has made the most progress in the previous year. In determining the winner of this award, we look at things like chapter achievements, membership growth, membership retention, and overall chapter activity. The Chapter of the Year Award showcases all that a well-functioning, committed chapter can achieve for its membership, and sets a model standard for other chapters to attain.

Rookie Chapter of the Year Award

The Rookie Chapter of the Year Award goes to a chapter that was created in the last year that has shown the most growth, activity, and forward momentum.

Remember to send your nominations to nominations@aafd.org by January 31, 2021. Thank you for your help!

About American Association of Franchisees and Dealers:

AAFD is the oldest, largest, and most respected direct member franchisee trade association in the United States. Since 1992, the nonprofit organization has formed and supported exclusive trademark specific chapters for franchisees of hundreds of franchise systems and seeks to foster its vision of Total Quality Franchising—a collaborative franchise culture that respects the legitimate business interests of franchisors and franchisees. For more information, visit https://www.aafd.org

