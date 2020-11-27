Virginia Vein Care Introduces New Scholarship Program

McLean, Virginia, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Virginia Vein Care announced earlier this month that they are offering a new scholarship program to help individuals who are interested in the field of medicine but are facing challenges affording medical school. This scholarship program is open to individuals currently enrolled in an accredited University with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Dr. Lawrence Markovitz, founder of Virginia Vein Care believes all students should have access to higher learning and wants to help students achieve their goals, primarily in the area of venous health. Virginia Vein Care wants to empower students to pursue this field and help them follow their dreams through this scholarship program. Eligible students can receive $500 per year toward the school of their choice. To apply, students must show documentation of eligibility and submit a 1,000 word essay on how venous disease can have an impact on other aspects of health by July 7, 2021. The essay must be a Word document. A winner will be announced on July 21, 2021.

Virginia Vein Care proudly offers comprehensive vein treatments to patients living in Virginia and the DC area and is an IAC accredited Vein Center.

Anyone interested in learning about this scholarship program can find out more by visiting the Virginia Vein Care website or by calling 1-202-883-6140.

About Virginia Vein Care: Virginia Vein Care is a medical clinic that specializes in the treatment of venous diseases. Their professional team offers a comprehensive list of treatments to ensure every patient can get the level of care they need. Although the veins are a hidden, often forgotten part of the body, their health can have a lasting impact on long-term health, making proper care essential.

Press Contact:

Name: Lawrence Markovitz

Company: Virginia Vein Care

Address: 8200 Greensboro Drive, Suite 210

City: McLean

State: VA

Zip code: 22102

email: virginiaveinmarketing@gmail.com

Telephone number: 1-202-883-6140