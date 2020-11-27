Pineapple Express offers exclusive deals on Thanksgiving/Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020

Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, PineappleExpress.com has you covered for giving the gift of cannabis delivery to your loved ones! These amazing cannabis deals and discounts are for both existing members and new customers! (Valid Thursday, November 28 to Monday, November 30)

Pineapple Express delivers legal, dependable, quality medicinal and recreational cannabis — fast, free of charge, and at the best price around — directly to your home, work, hotel, cafe or private venue free of charge (minimum order applies). They adhere to the highest standards of quality, patients’ rights, and discreet service seven days/week from 8:30am – 10.00pm.

Special deals for this Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday include:

BLACK FRIDAY – Buy any 1/8th of freshly dropped Sherbinskis sun-grown flower and get Sherbinskis treats for $1! Shop deal here

– Buy any 1/8th of freshly dropped Sherbinskis sun-grown flower and get Sherbinskis treats for $1! Shop deal here THANKSGIVING : Buy any 2x eighths of bud, get any Wyld treats at 50% OFF. Shop Danksgiving specials here

: Buy any 2x eighths of bud, get any Wyld treats at 50% OFF. Shop Danksgiving specials here CYBER MONDAY: 25% OFF Raw Garden, Lime, Timeless & Pure Carts. Shop deal here

25% OFF Raw Garden, Lime, Timeless & Pure Carts. Shop deal here e-GIFT CARDS: This thoughtful gift is guaranteed to delight with a stocking full of top-shelf offerings. And whether you’re naughty or nice, you can always choose from the hottest Flower, Vape, Edibles, Pre-Rolls, Concentrates and more. Cards come in $50 increments and are securely delivered right to your phone for easy sharing – but you might be tempted to keep one for yourself! Shop gift cards here

And if you find a product you love on PineappleExpress.com that is not on special, use code BLACK20 to get 20% OFF your order instead. This cannot be combined with other promotions. Limit one use per customer.

Always free delivery, contactless transactions, contactless payments, wide selection, and friendly service! Happy Holidaze from our family to yours!

Connect with Pineapple Express on social networks:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pnplexpress

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pineappleexpressdelivers/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pnplexpress

If you have any questions, contact:

Website: https://pineappleexpress.com/

Email: Info@PineappleExpress.com

Phone: 310-455-8180