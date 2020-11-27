Growth Strategies Adopted by Major Players in Commercial Greenhouse Market

The global commercial greenhouse market size is estimated to be valued at USD 29.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for food due to the growing population, and climate change, which affects the yield of crops. Also, growing knowledge about commercial greenhouse technology for higher yield will provide various growth opportunities for commercial greenhouse market in coming years.

Key players in this market include Richel Greenhouse (Eygalieres, FR), Argus Control Systems(British Colombia, Canada), Heliospectra AB (Gothenburg, SE), Rough Brothers Inc. (Vine Steet, Cincinnati, US), Logiqs BV (Maasdijk, NL), Lumigrow, Inc. (Emeryville, CA), Certhon (Poeldijk, Zuid Holland, NL), Hort Americas (Bedford, US), Agra Tech, Inc. (Pittsburg, US), and Nexus corporation (Northglenn, Colorado, US).

Richel Group is engaged in the production, design, and marketing of greenhouses. The company provides two types of greenhouses: venlo greenhouses and plastic greenhouses. Under venlo greenhouses, Richel Group provides venlo greenhouses and photovoltaic greenhouses. Under plastic greenhouses, the company provides multi-span greenhouses, multi-tunnel and tunnel, and bi-tunnel greenhouses. Richel Group also provides numerous greenhouse equipment. The company provides greenhouses and greenhouse equipment for horticulturists, nurseries, vegetable growers for ground and suspended crops, young plant growers, seed growers, and greenhouse cultivation for medical cannabis. The company owns two production sites in France and operates in eighty countries. In 2019, Richel Group and GreenFood completed the greenhouse for the cultivation of strawberries in Armenia. The production area is about 9 hectares, which helped GreenFood become the biggest greenhouse strawberry producer in the CIS countries.

Certhon is one of the greenhouse solution providers based in the Netherlands. It is a joint venture of Wilk van der Sande (technical installations) and Bosch Inveka (greenhouse construction). The company provides greenhouses and technical installations to its customers. It also provides partial projects, which include greenhouses or renovation of heating systems. The business units of the company, such as production, marketing, processing, and R&D facilities, are spread globally.

The projects of the company are executed globally in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In May 2020, Certhon and DENSO Corporation established DENSO AgriTech Solutions, Inc. (Tokyo), a sales company that focuses on providing innovative horticulture solutions. This joint venture will offer customers with DENSO’s agricultural products and Certhon’s horticulture products and services.