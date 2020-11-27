Anndy Lian Shared his views on the role of Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrencies (CBDC) at Singapore Cloud & Datacenter Digital Summit

Singapore, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Anndy Lian moderated a session on Fintech Market Analysis: The Impact of Interconnectivity in Singapore at the Singapore Cloud & Datacenter Digital Summit on 26 November 2020. In his speech, he shared his views future of the Fintech market and the role of Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrencies (CBDC).

“I think at the right time, and when there is a demand for cryptocurrency payments is there, it will drive the market towards crypto adoption. CBDC is the start of another evolution.” Anndy Lian commented.

Joel Yarbrough added, “Personally, I think the most compelling use case is CBDC. The digitalisation of currency helping cross border trading 24/7 with transparent foreign exchange is incredibly powerful.”

Anndy shared further that he is still advising governments in the region on blockchain matters and the more innovative ones are looking at using core crypto coins, e.g. XRP, BNB, LTC or stable coins to act as a bridge asset to exchange digital fiat aligned to their CBDC initiatives. He also highlighted separately that blockchain and cryptocurrencies companies must take the first step to showcase how their coin and technology can help the formation of the future CBDCs.

This session came at the right time where the pandemic COVID19 accelerates Singapore’s digital push. The drive for digitisation is more substantial than before and behind the powerful force is Singapore’s Government taking the lead and setting aside more than S$500m to assist Singaporeans and local businesses manage the crisis through digital transformation. Today at another media interview, Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore mentioned that year to date, there are already $1.3 billion of Fintech investments made.

The panel lead by Anndy Lian (Hyundai DAC Technology) and with panellists Khuan Yew Lee (Fave), Joel Yarbrough (Rapyd) and Varun Mittal (EY) discussed topics like:

1. What’s driving the growth of contactless payments in the digital transformation of Singapore?

2. Fintech is an ever-evolving industry, with its mandate broadening with each iteration (1.0, 2.0 and now 3.0). At the same time, early fintech players like Paypal are at no risk of going out-of-date due to the evergreen necessity of payment platforms. Where do you see the most significant potential for fintech expansion in Singapore?

3. Many estimations are putting the adoption rate of digital payment platforms at an all-time high. Even for cloud-native companies, this presents capacity challenges. How do you deal with speeding up deployment to match this demand?

4. How do you see the embrace of blockchain influencing the fintech market (more than it already has)?

Singapore Cloud & Datacenter Digital Summit has brought the top 200 IT and data centre professionals to hear from industry leaders and new entrants on what to expect from a hub market, the downstream opportunities to the edge markets, and the innovation of technology in the space of Cloud Computing, connectivity, cybersecurity and data centres. Other speakers include: Daryl Pereira (KPMG Singapore), Palaniappan Muthuraman (Piller Power Singapore Pte. Ltd), Clement Goh (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres), Atul Babu (PCCW Solutions Limited), Anthony Hodge (Standard Chartered Bank).

BLOCKCAST reported this session. BLOCKCAST.CC a broadcasting news source for the blockchain community founded in Singapore.

