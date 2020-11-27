Dhobilite introduces New Age Laundry and Dry Cleaning Service in Faridabad for busy professionals

New Delhi, India, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — New age laundry and dry-cleaning services are being introduced by Dhobilite by the owner Nishant Sharma. The services shall greatlyfacilitate working professionals who are occupied with work and have less or no time to relax. Laundry and dry-cleaning services ease the task of cleaning and maintenance. The plus point is that the advanced team at Dhobilite is very sensitive towards hygiene. To ensure that the clothes are properly disinfected, they are treated with an antiseptic.

Established in the year 2011, Dhobilite is the one stop solution for all the garment cleaning requirements. The service is now serving Gurgaon, Noida, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Dwarka, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Lucknow and Greater Noida. Their major services includeLaundry & Dry Cleaning, Premium Dry Cleaning, Shoe and Lather Apparel Cleaning, and Sofa/ Carpet Cleaning. The charges depend on the category of clothes the customer chooses from Daily wear to ethnic to woollens as well as households. Their services cover almost every aspect of day to day lives, thereby making things easy and hassle free. Starting from Daily clothing, the items include Shirts, Woollen Shirts, Skirts, Dresses, Gowns, Trousers, etc. Moving ahead, the ethnic wear includes dry cleaning and care of exclusive clothing like Saree from light to heavy weight, Gents Sherwani, Kurtas, as well as Lehengas. Coming to the woollens, the dry cleaning includes tender care of your shawls, stoles, coats, waist coats, safari suits, jackets, and exclusive Pashmina shawls as well. The household care includes bed sheets, bed covers, and pillow as well as cushion covers.

Besides clothing, garments and home care, Dhobilite is a step ahead compared to other dry-cleaning services. It takes care of the customers shoes as well as all leather products like jackets. Leather shoes and jackets give an appealing look only if they are maintained and cleaned in the proper way. Safe cleaning agents are used to ensure that they look good and new once dry cleaned. Also, proper care is taken to remove the spots and stains from the shoes without causing any harm to the fabric. Besides taking care of the shoes, there is a facility of shoe lace replacement as well. What is the use of wearing freshly dry-cleaned shoes if the laces are torn out? An added advantage is that shoe soles and heels can also be replaced. The repairing can surely extend the life of the shoe. All sorts of shoes from leather to sports to suede to ankle suede can be dry cleaned and taken care of.

The professionals at Dhobilite offer impactful cleaning of the sofas and carpets using modern tools and state-of-the art techniques. The cleaning agents used for sofa and carpet cleaning are used keeping the fabric in mind. The best part is the professional Dhobilite cleaning services are offered at your doorstep. The professional staff makes sure you get the best out of your money. The services have their own app to book appointment and place orders.