Dutch Artist Sam Wilder Releases First EP Homebound

Santa Monica, CA, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sam Wilder’s first project, Homebound, is an eight-track EP, composed of songs he wrote while in the US. He experiments with his many voices in music driven by a wide range of instruments, including synth keys, bossa nova samples, electric guitar, and larger-than-life vocal harmonies. Lead singles “Overtime”, “Fiending”, and “Sunlight” were just a taste of his unique approach to music.

All tracks on Homebound could be classified as pop, but Säm keeps finding original ways to showcase his understanding of arrangement and progression throughout the EP, leading to every track having a different form of innovative songwriting and structure. With the number of unconventional elements in the songs, Homebound could easily be labeled as a genre-bending effort, with mixes that sound massive and radio-ready. Säm Wilder shows how wildly eclectic he can be here, and that’s working in his favor to establish a unique sound we’ve never heard before.

The message of Homebound can apply to everyone who has been affected by being stuck in their own house or away from their family because of quarantine. The main theme is perseverance found in the helplessness of things beyond your control.

On Homebound, Säm sings about being away from those you love, confused by the position you’re in, but never portray any real hopelessness. Instead, e.g. on the closer “Bring it Home,” Säm sings about how he can’t give up, and that he will relentlessly keep pursuing his dreams, regardless of any unexpected circumstances. Säm hadn’t seen his family in years, but he knew he would one day. The same can be said to everyone bound to their home by today’s pandemic – bide your time and don’t lose hope. Eventually, you’ll get what you’ve been waiting for.

Homebound speaks to us all musically and lyrically. It is a release you should not miss out on this year.

Listen and Purchase Homebound: https://smarturl.it/samwilder_homebound

Contact:

Peter A. Barker

Sam Wilder

Spin Move Records

Santa Monica, CA

Homebound@samwilder.club