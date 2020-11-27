NRVT Launches Triplet Singles Amidst Paradiddles for Jamaica

London, UK, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — NRVT keeps his history of drumming lessons in a purple folder. Notation of drum patterns learned, he vaguely remembers. The paradiddle though is something else – the ‘left right left’ and the ‘right left right’ pattern or rudiment will always be remembered.

The thing about all those music courses taken, explains NRVT, means he can open a folder, walk down memory lane, and recall something learned. Having access to info that jogs your memory in the past to help you today in the present is handy.

NRVT explains – when you have a ton of information that puts a shirt on your back, shoes on your feet, and food in your mouth, then that ton of information becomes a treasure. Nobody can access that information. So now it’s the muscles scenario, ‘use it or lose it.’

Unless NRVT excavates that information and brings it to the surface by way of new songs then how will the audience know what they have been missing. NRVT recognizes the conduit role, the pipeline of audio refinery, like the processes of manufacturing starts with the raw material.

Having a market to deliver songs to has given NRVT the confidence to create. Seeing NRVT hit No. 1 on Apple, Napster, Spotify, Tidal, and Youtube playslists, tells us the rollercoaster ride aint over, just begun. So checkout these 3 new songs from NRVT, and follow his journey.

‘Big Boat Jamaica’ – is about travel and tourism in the Caribbean. A Hip Hop, Rap, Pop, Dance, Reggae inspired blend.

‘Cry Balm’ – is the sharing of energy between a man and a woman, friends, and living life on the cutting edge with an international perspective, and making time for those invited. A Hip Hop, Rap, Dance, Reggae, Rhythm and Blues blend.

‘Gasoline and Petrol’ – embraces people’s unity with the automobile and the journey through life. A Dance, Electronic, Rap inspired blend.

Don’t hold back show some support. Big Boat Jamaica, Cry Balm, and Gasoline and Petrol can be found on the links at the end of this article.

Journalism: Icsael Basemath

Links:

https://push.fm/fl/rzssfkki

https://push.fm/fl/j4bcjicx

https://push.fm/fl/rtuoru6u

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nrvt53/

Media Contact:

Baggy Music Entertainment

info@baggymusicentertainment.com