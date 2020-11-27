AI in Healthcare Market Share and Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is anticipated to value USD 31.3 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to register a 41.5% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The increasing need to curb healthcare costs, rising prevalence of precision medicines, and the importance of big data across the healthcare sector are projected to propel the growth of the market.

In 2018, the software segment held the largest share across the global market owing to the rising deployment of AI-based software solutions to enhance the clinical procedures. On the other hand, the hardware component segment is anticipated to gain a substantial CAGR of 40.0% in the upcoming years due to the surging demand for hardware which provides more computing power for the efficient operation of AI-based software.

The segment of the clinical trial held a dominant share in the global market in 2019 on account of the need for reducing financial loss caused by unsuccessful trials and delays in drug launches. The robot-assisted surgery application segment is projected to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2025 due to their features like gathering and integration of information from real surgical experiences.

The North America accounted for the highest share in the global AI in healthcare market in 2018 due to the rising adoption of IT solutions across the healthcare sector. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025 owing to the rising healthcare IT infrastructure and surging number of AI-based startups across countries like China, Japan, and India.

Top Key players profiled the AI in Healthcare market report include : Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., Microsoft, and Deep Mind Technologies Limited.

