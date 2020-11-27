Packed Pickles Market Analysis, Global Insights and Trends Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global packed pickles market size is projected to touch USD 10.1 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Cross-cultural cuisine is gaining high popularity across different regions resulting in the market growth. New and innovative flavors in the premium segment are preferred by customers and are anticipated to bode well the market growth over the forecast period.

The fruit division led the market occupying more than 46.0% market share in 2018. Peaches, apples, mangoes, currants, grapes, olives and several berries are widely used in pickle production. Unripe fruits mixed with sugar syrup or vinegar solution provides a unique taste. Various spices such as allspice, cloves and cinnamon are used in the production of fruit pickles to enhance the taste. The vegetable segment is expected to grow significantly from 2019 to 2025. The growing awareness about nutritional and antioxidant properties of pickles is projected to fuel the market growth.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-packed-pickles-market/request-sample

Based on packaging, jars dominated the market accounting for more than 65.0% market share in 2018. Bottles and jars are cost-effective and easy to store. The pouch category is predicted to register steady growth in the upcoming years. The growing popularity of convenient and flexible packaging in the food industry is projected to augment the growth of this segment. Pouches can be refilled, easily carried, and contain fewer pickles. Consumers like to taste different flavors and prefer to purchase small pouch instead of a jar.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into convenience stores, specialty stores, online and hypermarkets & supermarkets. Among them, hypermarkets & supermarkets held the largest market share in 2018. The segment growth is attributed to wide product availability to choose from, lucrative discounts, additional offers and convenience offered by organized retail. The online distribution channel is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing penetration of the internet and online retail.

North America dominated the market in 2018. Olive and cucumber pickles are the most preferred product in the region and also used as an essential component in various food items such as burgers and sandwiches. The APAC regional market is propelled by daily consumption of pickles with regular meals, especially in India. The MEA region is predicted to showcase a steady growth from 2019 to 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, packed fruit pickle segment led the market, while vegetable are anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Pouches are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the packaging segment owing to convenience associated with their use.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the market in 2018, while online distribution channel is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of internet and growing number of e-commerce platforms.

North America led the market in 2018 while the Middle East & Africa is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Increasing number of Asian population in Gulf countries such as UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia is anticipated to contribute significantly to market growth.

Top Key players profiled the Packed Pickles market report include : Pinnacle Foods, Inc.; Peter Piper’s Pickle Palace, Inc.; Del Monte Foods, Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Orkla ASA (MTR Foods); Reitzel S.A.; Mitoku Company, Ltd.; Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd; Mt Olive Pickles; and ADF FOODS LTD.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com