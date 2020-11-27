Discover the best value sightseeing tours & days out’s activities with new travel comparison website tripindicator.com

Tripindicator.com compares prices for sightseeing tours, day trips, attractions, activities and more across UK and global tourist hotspots

First ever dedicated price comparison website for days out Activities

Has already signed up Viator, Tiqets, Ticketbar, GetYourGuide, Civitatis and Klook

Easy-to-use search plus has more than 20 ‘trip’ categories to help travellers

Aims to give an economic boost to beleaguered tourist industry

LONDON, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Cash-conscious families, tourists and holidaymakers can discover the best value sightseeing & days out thoughout the world destination with new travel comparison website Tripindicator.com.

The Easter holiday season is seeing a growth in new year as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, while attractions across the world are also adopting new measures and admitting limited numbers to adhere to social distancing.

This can make finding the right day out at the right price extremely challenging. Tripindicator.com can help families, tourists and holidaymakers find a range of options for great days to meet all budgets. The website’s travel partners are also indicating crucial health and safety measures being taken by the attractions before booking.

Tripindicator.com covers a huge range of fun options from hop-on-hop-off bus tours, to attraction and museum tickets, outdoor activities, day trips, a variety of tours on foot, bike or other means, plus a vast array of activities.

While other comparison travel sites focus on flights, hotels or car hire, Tripindicator is the first price comparison website offering consumers a way to find the best priced days out and activities without trawling through various websites.

Launched this winter, Tripindicator.com is also confident of giving the hard-hit tourist economy a much-needed kick-start with its vast range of activities and offers to boost visitors.

Tripindicator.com makes finding the best prices for days out much simpler by comparing prices from a range of websites including Viator, Tiqets, Ticketbar, GetYourGuide, Civitatis and Klook.

Consumers can search for days out and activities to the top destinations like New York, Paris, London, Rome, Barcelona, Dubai, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Goa as well as top European and worldwide destinations.

For those holidaying in the UK, Europe, Asia, Middle East or planning a series of days out over the Easter there is something for everyone, attractions for rainy days or days out in at the top cities like London, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong or New York.

Those venturing overseas this Easter can also use the site to find interesting and exciting days out including culinary discoveries in Lyon, a private hidden-gems walking tour in Vienna or skipping-the-line to top tourist spots. There will be no shortage of option as Tripindicator.com can find it.

There are more than 20 categories to make finding an activity or attraction even easier. It also offers a very handy ‘comparison’ guide for destinations or the types of days out – such as bus tours or sightseeing passes so travellers can make the perfect choice.

Tripindicator.com founder Reddy Yattapu of London-based Smooth Move Consultancy said: “There are lots of websites for flights, hotels and car rentals comparison but not one that enables and families and tourists to compare sightseeing tours and attractions tickets prices.

“Families and tourists can spend a small fortune organising days out and activities when on holiday or travelling and this is a very easy way for them to find the best value.

“This really will make a difference to those holiday budgets, while attractions will also feel the benefit with increased footfall. This really should be a boost for everyone.

“We have brought all this together by comparing the leading websites and will be adding more as Tripindicator.com is committed to providing travellers with the best sightseeing tours and attractions tickets comparison site.”

For the launch, Tripindicator.com is offering an eight per cent discount on MUST-SEE tourist attractions. Travellers can get days out inspirations and keep up to date with the latest deals via Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram social media channels.

It also provides price comparisons for airport transfers, car hire via economy bookings and accommodation via booking.com. It also has practical information including guides to the best airport to fly to global destinations and terminal guides to 165 airports.

Tripindicator.com is mobile friendly and plans for an app are in development.

Contact Name: Reddy Yattapu

Email: contact@tripindicator.com

Website: https://www.tripindicator.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TripIndicator.comOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tripindicator

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/tripindicatorofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trip.indicator/

