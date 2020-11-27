Food Authenticity Market Key Players | Development Trends & Strategies | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Food Authenticity Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Commercially, food safety or food authentication can only be reached by the growth of quality and food services under surveillance via the entire food chain which forms as an indispensable instrument to achieve the food traceability. Overall, with the rise in food frauds and food deception in the market on a global scale, the global food authentication market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Prominent Players:

SGS SA

Intertek Group Plc

Eurofins Scientific

ALS Limited

LGC Science Group Ltd

Merieux Nutrisciences Corportaion

Microbac Corporation Inc

EMSL Analytical Inc

Romer Labs Diagnostics GmbH

Genetic ID, Inc

Growth Drivers:

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of food authenticity market includes growth in economically motivated adulterations owing to high competition and rise in incidences of food frauds. In a highly competitive, food frauds due to economically motivated adulterations are increasing.

Food and drink producers depend of supply chains to help consumers affirm of choice, consistency, and quality of products, affordability and continuity of supply. A supply chain despite of its complexity need to be managed adequately on risks. One of the major risk for supply chain to sustain is population increase and rising demand from limited resources and constantly changing diets. Thus, commercial food companies also need to remain alert to the potential for food fraud and work supportively with customers and suppliers to minimize the risks of food fraud.

Developing countries are much vulnerable to food frauds owing to constantly changing dynamics in public and private sector, thus authenticity is a vital component of food in terms of quality components. Authenticity enables certainty and certification for every individual product so that it possesses a set of legal features to prevent every type of deception in the market. Owing to diversity of authentication criteria and a high number of products, food authentication includes a series of methods and techniques of general or specific investigation.

On the basis of technology, the global food authenticity market is segmented into:

PCR-based

LC-MS/MS

Isotope

PCR based segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to reliability and wide use.

On the basis of food testing, the global food authenticity market is segmented into:

Meat speciation

Dairy

Processed foods

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global food authenticity market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is projected to be fastest growing market owing to growth in food safety among consumers. The market is growing at a higher CAGR owing to rise in stringent food regulations across regions. North America dominates the global market due to stringent food regulations existing across US countries.

